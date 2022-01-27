Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,770 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 214,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 37,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 111,087 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 186,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $96.96 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

