Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,854 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.10.

JNJ traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.53. The stock had a trading volume of 226,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,455. The company has a market cap of $451.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.