Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 843 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 89,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.30.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,094,416 shares of company stock worth $1,131,573,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $138.83. The company had a trading volume of 141,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,556. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

