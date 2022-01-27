Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average is $170.25. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $176.59.

