Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after acquiring an additional 232,579 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,685,000 after purchasing an additional 404,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,895,000 after purchasing an additional 191,822 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $142.90. 869,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,676,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.32. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

