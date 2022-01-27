Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $173,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

