Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $274.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

