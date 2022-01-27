Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $92.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

