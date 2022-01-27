Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,690 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 433,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.34. 66,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.13 and a one year high of $96.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

