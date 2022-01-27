Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,828,000 after buying an additional 947,591 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $80.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

