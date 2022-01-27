Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,699 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.71. 2,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,986. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.67 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

