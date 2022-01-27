Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.89.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

