Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) will report $80.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.92 million. Veris Residential reported sales of $76.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full-year sales of $316.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.65 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $305.34 million, with estimates ranging from $297.58 million to $310.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veris Residential.

Shares of Veris Residential stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 421,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,175. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

