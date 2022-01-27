VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VeriSign by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,170,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 143.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,781 shares of company stock worth $11,246,407 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VRSN stock opened at $208.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.73. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

