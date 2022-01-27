Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,408 shares of company stock valued at $64,354,064. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.22.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
