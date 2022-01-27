Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Veritex stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. Veritex has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veritex stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

