Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.39.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

