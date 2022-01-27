Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $268.00 to $269.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after purchasing an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.