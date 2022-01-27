Viacoin Market Cap Tops $2.34 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $3,441.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00291196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

