Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $38.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

