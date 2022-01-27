Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $937.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,044.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $889.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $941.41 billion, a PE ratio of 303.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $917.58.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.