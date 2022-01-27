Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

