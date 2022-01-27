Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after purchasing an additional 163,562 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after purchasing an additional 442,062 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

