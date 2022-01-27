Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 234.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $298.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $8,250,076 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

