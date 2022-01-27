Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,934,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,738,281 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $66,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vipshop by 5.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Vipshop by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Vipshop by 14.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 557,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $51,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.