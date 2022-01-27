Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.700-$8.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.70-8.00 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VSTO stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20.

Several analysts have commented on VSTO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

