Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,371.30 ($18.50).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTY shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.83) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.10) to GBX 1,560 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 991.60 ($13.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 831 ($11.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,133.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,171.38.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

