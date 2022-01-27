Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.63

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 14357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNT. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

