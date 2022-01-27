Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.30 ($34.43).

WAC opened at €22.32 ($25.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.87. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €16.15 ($18.35) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

