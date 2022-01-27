Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.30 ($34.43).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

WAC opened at €22.32 ($25.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.87. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €16.15 ($18.35) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($35.11). The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.