Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WD opened at $128.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.89. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $81.52 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

