Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €32.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ARL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €27.76 ($31.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.34. Aareal Bank has a 52-week low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 52-week high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

