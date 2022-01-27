Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,112.80

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,112.80 ($15.01) and traded as low as GBX 805 ($10.86). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.81), with a volume of 57,289 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,052.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.91. The stock has a market cap of £185.56 million and a P/E ratio of 47.81.

In other Water Intelligence news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.92), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($796,006.48).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

