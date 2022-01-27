WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

