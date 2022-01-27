WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.