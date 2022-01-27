WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 76.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $244.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average is $229.31. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

