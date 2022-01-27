WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 893 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $112.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

