WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $695.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $790.97 and its 200 day moving average is $808.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

