WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $384,000 Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,859 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock worth $13,841,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

