Weber Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 1st (NYSE:WEBR)

Weber’s (NYSE:WEBR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 1st. Weber had issued 17,857,143 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,002 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Weber’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

WEBR stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10. Weber has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

