Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $64.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.93.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.84.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $12,048,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.