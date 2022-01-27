Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $96.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 462,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

