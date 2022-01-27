Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $140.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.38. 8,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

