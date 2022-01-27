Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.05 Million

Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $20.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $20.10 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 million to $84.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $87.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $89.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 37,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

