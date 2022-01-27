WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WEX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.54.

WEX stock opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in WEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in WEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

