Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,352.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3,394.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

