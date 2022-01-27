Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY22 guidance to $27.00-27.00 EPS.

Shares of WHR opened at $207.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.55. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

