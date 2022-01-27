Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY22 guidance to $27.00-27.00 EPS.
Shares of WHR opened at $207.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.55. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.
In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.
