Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.00-27.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% (implying $23.08-23.30 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.69 billion.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $207.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.55. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

