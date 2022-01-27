Whitbread’s (WTB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s current price.

WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.92) to GBX 3,800 ($51.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.57) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.57) to GBX 4,000 ($53.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($50.86) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($50.92).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,991 ($40.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,986.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,119.55. The stock has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.58. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.04).

In other Whitbread news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.64), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($247,234.32).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

