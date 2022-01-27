Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $203.00

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 203 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 205.97 ($2.78), with a volume of 868817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.82).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.07) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.86) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.86) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.32) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £531.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05.

In other Wickes Group news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 20,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($61,806.38).

About Wickes Group (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

