WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will report $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.40 million and the lowest is $178.50 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $293.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $733.75 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $757.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,818. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,929,820 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after buying an additional 285,067 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

